Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 new courses by the end of 2023

In a surprise move, Nintendo didn’t reveal Mario Kart 9 during its latest Direct stream — instead, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed that 48 new courses are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The first wave of courses will arrive on March 18th, and all 48 tracks will drop by the end of 2023 in six waves. I also use the word “new” lightly given that it seems all of these tracks are pulled from past Mario Kart titles.

The first wave of tracks includes courses like ‘Coconut Mall’ from Mario Kart for the Wii, ‘Choco Mountain’ from Mario Kart 64 and ‘Tokyo Blur’ from Mario Kart Tour. All DLC tracks will be playable locally and online.

The ‘Booster Course Pass’ costs $25 on its own and is included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass at no additional cost. Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion pass tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Mario Kart 8 released roughly seven and a half years ago for the Wii U, followed by the Deluxe version dropping on the Switch back in 2017. While it’s great new tracks are still coming to such an old Mario Kart title, the series is long overdue for an entirely new entry — though at this point, it’s unlikely we’re getting one anytime soon.

Image credit: Nintendo