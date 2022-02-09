How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is ready to reveal its latest S series flagship devices at its Unpacked event on February 9th at 10am ET/7am PT.

The event comes almost four months after Samsung held its ‘Unpacked 2‘ stream to showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and One UI 4.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022. Register at https://t.co/DIakqCsiiZ pic.twitter.com/EBALmwQv0b — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2022

From what we know so far, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest S Series flagship devices, which include the S22, s22+ and S22 Ultra, along with the Tab S8 series, which includes the Tab S8, Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung dropped the Galaxy Note line last year, and it’s unlikely we’ll see it back this year. Consequently, Samsung’s top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is likely to include a Note-like design, an S-Pen, and top-of-the line specifications, while the other S22 and S22+ are expected to sport a design similar to its predecessors.

The company can also come out with a limited-edition Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or updates for its latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, though we haven’t heard of any rumours surrounding those products.

Whatever might be the case, you can follow along with MobileSyrup's coverage of the event on our homepage as well as on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or check the showcase out for yourself on Samsung's YouTube page, Samsung's website or from the stream embedded below at 10am ET/7am PT.