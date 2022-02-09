Canadian carrier pricing, pre-order details for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S smartphones, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, at its Unpacked event on February 9th. Shortly after, Canadian carriers started revealing their pricing and pre-order details.

We’ve collected the pricing and pre-order information below so you can check out which carrier has the best offer on the S22 series. Some carriers haven’t released pricing yet, so keep in mind that some might be missing from the list below, but we’ll add them as information becomes available.

It’s also worth noting how much these phones cost outright from Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy S22: 8GB + 128GB — $1,099.99

Samsung Galaxy S22: 8GB + 256GB — $1,169.99

Samsung Galaxy S22+: 8GB + 128GB — $1,399.99

Samsung Galaxy S22+: 8GB + 256GB — $1,469.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 8GB + 128GB — $1,649.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 8GB + 256GB — $1,789.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 512GB — $1,929.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 1TB — $2,209.99 (Samsung exclusive)

You can learn more about Samsung’s S22 pricing here.

Telus

Telus revealed its pre-order details, including a special limited-time offer to “double the memory” of the S22 series. According to details on the carrier’s website, customers can get the 256GB S22 Ultra, S22+, or S22 for the same price as the 128GB version. Telus notes that the discount applies automatically. This offer ends on March 10th, 2022 and is only available with a two-year Telus ‘Easy Payment’ financing term.

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $0 upfront, $40.29/mo financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back ($2,210 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $0 upfront, $37.42/mo financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back ($1,815 retail price)

Galaxy S22 starts at $0 upfront, $29.42/mo financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back ($1,445 retail price)

You can learn more about Telus’ Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing here.

Koodo

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo also has the Samsung S22 series available for pre-order, but without the same storage discount. It’s also worth noting that Koodo doesn’t offer financing plans like other carriers — instead, it uses a ‘Tab’ system that reduces the upfront cost of a device and then divides that up as a monthly Tab Charge that customers pay along with their monthly plan cost.

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $858 upfront on Tab Plus with a $33/mo Tab cost for 24 months ($2,040 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $608 upfront on Tab Plus with a $33/mo Tab cost for 24 months ($1,730 retail price)

Galaxy S22 starts at $308 upfront on Tab Plus with a $33/mo Tab cost for 24 months ($1,360 retail price)

Check out all of Koodo’s S22 series pricing here.

Freedom Mobile

Shaw-owned regional carrier Freedom also offers the double storage deal on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series. That means Freedom customers can pick up a new S22 device with 256GB of storage for the same price as the 128GB version of the device. That’s a savings of up to $168, depending on which phone you get.

Galaxy S22 starts at $0 upfront, $28/mo MyTab for 24 months with a $50/mo plan on TradeUp ($1,296 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $0 upfront, $37/mo MyTab for 24 months with a $50/mo plan on TradeUp ($1,656 retail price)

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $0 upfront, $40/mo MyTab for 24 months with a $50/mo plan on TradeUp ($1,944 retail price)

Learn more about Freedom Mobile’s S22 series pricing here.

Shaw Mobile

Shaw’s Galaxy S22 series pricing is also live, although it’s worth noting that Shaw is a little different since its plans and prices rely on customers’ Shaw internet package. If you’re a Shaw internet customer, make sure to check out the carrier’s website to see what your package will get you.

Additionally, like the others, Shaw offers a limited-time discount on the 256GB S22 models that makes them the same cost as the 128GB models.

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $0 down, $72/mo MyTab for 24 months ($1,944 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $0 down, $60/mo MyTab for 24 months ($1,656 retail price)

Galaxy S22 starts at $0 down, $45/mo MyTab for 24 months ($1,296 retail price)

Check out all of Shaw Mobile’s S22 pricing here.

Rogers

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers also has the double storage offer, which appears as a discount applied to the 256GB S22 models that brings the price down to match the 128GB versions.

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $0 down, $53.83/mo financing (regular $77.21) with Upfront Edge ($2,211 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $0 down, $46.08/mo financing (regular $63.38) with Upfront Edge ($1,815 retail price)

Galaxy S22 starts at $0 down, $36.08/mo financing (regular $50.46) with Upfront Edge ($1,445 retail price)

You can check out Rogers’ S22 pricing here.

Fido

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido has the S22 series ‘double storage’ offer as well, which means you can get the 256GB versions for the price of the 128GB versions when you pre-order the devices on a Fido Payment Program financing plan.

It’s also worth noting that, unlike Rogers, Fido caps the financing amount, which means customers will need to pay an upfront cost for the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 starts at $300 upfront, $33.33/mo financing for 24 months (regular 47.71/mo, retail price $1,445)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $600 upfront, $33.33/mo financing for 24 months (regular $50.63/mo, retail price $1,815)

Galaxy S22 ultra starts at $850 upfront, $33.33/mo financing for 24 months (regular $56.71/mo, retail price $2,211)

Fido’s Galaxy S22 pricing is available here.

Bell

Bell has added its Galaxy S22 series pricing to its website and, like other carriers, it’s offering the ‘double storage’ offer that will net customers 256GB S22 models for the price of the 128GB version. Check out the prices below (interestingly, Bell didn’t list pricing with its Device Return Option at the time of writing):

Galaxy S22 starts at $0 down, $45.83/mo financing for 24 months ($1,450 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $0 down, $58.33/mo financing for 24 months ($1,820 retail price)

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $0 down, $68.75/mo financing for 24 months ($2,210 retail price)

All of Bell’s S22 series pricing can be found here.

Eastlink

Eastlink also has the Samsung Galaxy S22 series available for pre-order, along with the ‘double storage’ offer. Check out the pricing below:

Galaxy S22 starts at $0 down, $46/mo for 24 months on easyTab ($1,104 retail price)

Galaxy S22+ starts at $0 down, $59/mo for 24 months on easyTab ($1,416 retail price)

Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $0 down, $69/mo for 24 months on easyTab ($1,656 retail price)

Check out Eastlink’s S22 series pricing here.

More to come…