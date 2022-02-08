You can get two 10-inch Facebook Portals for $128 [Limited Time]

Facebook has discounted the cost of its 10-inch Portal Smart Display from its regular $249 price tag to $99 on its web store.

What’s even better is that if you purchase two of them, you end up paying only $64 per smart display. This deal is active till the 20th of February.

Normally, you would be paying $498 for two portals, but with the sale, you only pay $198, and with the added discount if you purchase two, you pay only $128 for the pair. The discount is added automatically at checkout if you have two Portals in your cart.

The 10-inch Portal smart display allows users to easily video call with friends and family using Messenger and WhatsApp, even if they don’t have a portal and can double as a photo frame for your favourite photos.

The devices also feature Alexa built-in, which will let you control your smart home, listen to music, watch the news and more. The display features a 13-megapixel built-in camera with a 103-degree field-of-view

The Portal sports front-porting stereo speakers, a rear woofer, and a four-mic array to capture sound, which, along with the camera, can be disabled with a dedicated physical button.

The 10-inch Portal is available in Black and White for $99 each or $128 for a pair here

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook