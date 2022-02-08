Xbox Insiders can now remap the Share button

Xbox Insider testers in the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings can now try out a new feature: Share button remapping.

With this functionality, you can remap the button for hold, press and double-tap to these options:

Open the Xbox guide

Send a message

Search

Launch an app or game

Play / pause media

TV volume up, down, or mute

View achievements, friends, or party

Access Quick Settings

Toggle Night Mode, color filters, Narrator, or Magnifier

It’s unclear when this feature will roll out widely to all Xbox users.

Via: Windows Central