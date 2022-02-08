fbpx
Xbox Insiders can now remap the Share button

Available to those in the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 8, 20229:01 PM EST
Xbox Series X gamepad

Xbox Insider testers in the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings can now try out a new feature: Share button remapping.

With this functionality, you can remap the button for hold, press and double-tap to these options:

  • Open the Xbox guide
  • Send a message
  • Search
  • Launch an app or game
  • Play / pause media
  • TV volume up, down, or mute
  • View achievements, friends, or party
  • Access Quick Settings
  • Toggle Night Mode, color filters, Narrator, or Magnifier

It’s unclear when this feature will roll out widely to all Xbox users.

Via: Windows Central

