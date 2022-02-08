Xbox Insiders can now remap the Share button

Xbox Insider testers in the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings can now try out a new feature: Share button remapping.
With this functionality, you can remap the button for hold, press and double-tap to these options:
- Open the Xbox guide
- Send a message
- Search
- Launch an app or game
- Play / pause media
- TV volume up, down, or mute
- View achievements, friends, or party
- Access Quick Settings
- Toggle Night Mode, color filters, Narrator, or Magnifier
It’s unclear when this feature will roll out widely to all Xbox users.
Via: Windows Central