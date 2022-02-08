Telus expands its Internet for Good plan to seniors in Quebec

Telus has launched its Internet for Good plan for seniors living in the province of Quebec.

Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) recipients can access two different unlimited data packages. Internet 25 costs $9.95 a month and offers speeds of 25 Mbps. Internet 50 is priced at $19.95 a month and has speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

The program is available to residents in Quebec City, Eastern Quebec, and the Mauricie region.

Those eligible can submit their application on Telus’ website. Applicants must provide a copy of their T4A form from the Old Age Security program to prove their GIS status.

If applicants can’t apply online or don’t have an email address, they can submit an application through the mail.

“Our program and our network’s fast and reliable connectivity enables the most vulnerable senior citizens to continue with daily activities like learning remotely, accessing virtual health care services, and staying in touch with their family and friends,” Marie-Christine D’Amours, vice-president of home solutions and customer experience at Telus in Quebec, said in a statement.

The program was first introduced to Quebec in 2018 but was only available to low-income families and those living with disabilities. Telus estimates the expansion will impact 30,000 eligible seniors, in addition to the 45,000 families and individuals the program was already serving.

The company introduced this program to seniors in Alberta and B.C last month.

Source: Telus