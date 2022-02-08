Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update brings new health-focused features

Samsung has announced new features coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The update includes new fitness tricks.

The first is a body composition update that gives users more insight into their health progress. Additionally, the South Korean company is bringing insights powered by ‘Centr’ a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth that’s aimed to transform your health, fitness and mindset. Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a free 30-day trial to Centr.

Samsung will also launch a new sleep coaching program that helps users develop new sleep habits. The update will track sleep patterns over seven days and complete two related sleep surveys. Following that it will guide users through a four to five-week coaching program with missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance and regular reports to see if sleep quality is improved.

More watch faces are coming as well including burgundy and cream sleep bands, new fabric bands and link bracelets.

As another upcoming update, users will be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE via the YouTube Music app on their Galaxy Watch 4.

This update and more will come out during the February 9th unpacked event. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada to confirm Canadian availability.

If you’re interested in getting a Galaxy Watch 4 yourself, you can check out Samsung’s new Valentine’s Day deal.

Source: Samsung U.S.