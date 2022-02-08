fbpx
PlayStation’s ‘Critics’ Choice’ sale offers games up to 60 percent off

Deathloop, Far Cry 6 and more are on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 8, 20228:02 PM EST
Deathloop Julianna

The PlayStation Store’s ‘Critics’ Choice’ Sale offers a variety of games at a discounted rate.

Some of these titles include Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Far Cry 6 and more.

Below is a selection of some of the top offers:

