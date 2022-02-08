PlayStation’s ‘Critics’ Choice’ sale offers games up to 60 percent off

The PlayStation Store’s ‘Critics’ Choice’ Sale offers a variety of games at a discounted rate.
Some of these titles include Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Far Cry 6 and more.
Below is a selection of some of the top offers:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard — Standard Edition: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: now $38.99, was $64.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: now $60.07, was $133.49
- Deathloop: now $47.99, was $79.99
This sale ends on February 16th.
You can check out the full list of deals on PlayStation’s website.
