Reminder: Super Bowl LVI will not feature U.S. ads in Canada

The passage of time has been hard to track amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so you’d be forgiven for forgetting about the whole “Super Bowl ads” situation in Canada.

You know, the one where Canadians called for the big-budget, celebrity-filled American ads for which the big game is known?

Well, as a reminder: following a December 2019 ruling, American ads are still not permitted to run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts. That applies to this year’s Super Bowl LVI, which kicks off on Sunday, February 13th at 6:30pm ET. The National Football Conference (NFC) champion Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Cincinnati Bengals are facing off.

This ruling was made after Bell argued that it would lose millions in ad revenue if U.S. ads were played instead. This was also controversial, as many football fans have argued that the U.S. ads are an integral part of the Super Bowl experience.

Therefore, Canadians will need to find other ways to watch the ads, which feature everyone from Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost to Lindsay Lohan and Guy Fieri. At the very least, the usual prominent movie and TV show trailers — including Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings show — should be released online promptly for easy viewing.

For more information on where to watch the Super Bowl in Canada, click here.

Image: Shutterstock