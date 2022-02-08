fbpx
Nintendo’s next Direct stream is set for Feb. 9

The event will likely offer a look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Feb 8, 202210:17 AM EST
Triangle Strategy

Nintendo has revealed that its next Direct streaming event is set for Wednesday, Feb 9th at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

The stream is expected to offer a look at new Switch titles headed to Nintendo’s console in the first half of 2022. As always, the event will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

It’s likely that the stream will offer a look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which releases on March 25th, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which drops this coming Spring. The event will also likely offer a glimpse of Triangle Strategy given it drops on March 4th.

Though slightly less likely, we could also get a new look at The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3. That said, it’s worth noting that none of those titles have specific release dates yet.

MobileSyrup will have more on Nintendo’s upcoming direct tomorrow.

Image credit: Square Enix

