Microsoft’s ‘Deals with Gold’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Microsoft’s weekly Deals with Gold sale is offering games like Vampyr, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Call of Cthulu at a discounted rate.
This week, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on a variety of Xbox games.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard: 30 percent off $89.99
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: 35 percent off of $79.99
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition: 40 percent off $89.99
- Vampyr: 75 percent off $53.99
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition: 50 percent off $14.99
- Call of Cthulu: 75 percent off $25.99
- Deadrising 4: 85 percent off $51.99
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition: 70 percent off
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack: 80 percent off
Xbox Deals with Gold sale is only available with an Xbox Gold Live membership. A 12-month Xbox Live Gold membership costs $69.99. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which costs $16.99 per month), the service also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Microsoft