Apple discounts some of its products and accessories on Amazon

Amazon Canada has discounted several Apple products and accessories, including MagSafe cases, chargers, Watch Bands, adapters and headphones on its website.
Check out some notable deals below:
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149.99 (regularly $159.98)
Apple Clear Case (for iPhone 12 Pro Max): $55.96 (regularly $69)
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12 Pro Max) – Black: $55.96 (regularly $69)
Apple Clear Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 13): $64.99 (regularly $69.99)
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: $154.98 (regularly $169)
Apple AirPods Max – Green: $729.95 (regularly $779)
Apple Smart Battery Case with Wireless Charging (for iPhone 11 Pro) – White: $89.99 (regularly $169)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $149.98 (regularly $169)
Apple Leather Smart Cover (for iPad Air 10.5-inch) – Black: $49.97 (regularly $95)
Apple Smart Folio (for 11-inch iPad Pro – 2nd Generation) – White: $54.99 (regularly $99.97)
Apple Smart Folio (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro – 4th Generation) – White: $64.99 (regularly $129)
Apple Watch Sport Band (40mm) – Black Unity: $55.75 (regularly $59)
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band: $338.99 (regularly $369)
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band: $378.99 (regularly $409)
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English – Silver: $138.96 (regularly $149)
2021 Apple TV HD (32GB): $188.98 (regularly $199)
Apple TV Siri Remote: $42.99 (regularly $75)
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter: $8.98 (regularly $10)
Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter: $44.42 (regularly $65)
It’s worth noting that all of the products listed are fulfilled by Amazon itself, and not a third-party seller.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon