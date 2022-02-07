Telus sets its ‘social purpose goals’ for 2022

As one of the leading telecom giants in Canada, Telus often contributes more to charitable causes than its key competitors, Rogers and Bell.

Like its counterparts, the company takes part in initiatives reflective of current circumstances, such as donating towards the B.C flood relief efforts back in December. It also publicizes donations or investments and promises to continue to do good for the future of Canada.

The company’s “social purpose goals for 2022 and beyond” news bulletin provides the latest example of Telus’ efforts.

In the press release, the carrier discusses the good it has done over the years. In 2021 alone, the company expanded its 5G availability and PureFibre X internet tier across many communities. It also promises to continue to make expansions and other changes to help Canadians this year and beyond.

The carrier goes on to emphasize its Internet for Good program in the press release, which offers low-income families and people with disabilities access to the internet at a reduced cost.

Currently, the Internet for Good Program is available in B.C. and Alberta. The program also recently expanded to seniors in Quebec.

Source: Telus