Samsung Canada announces new Valentine’s Day promotion

This Valentine’s Day, Samsung Canada is offering a few devices at a discounted rate.
Samsung Canada’s Valentine’s Day promotion is available from February 7th to February 17th.
Here are the deals below:
- Get a Galaxy Tab S7 Book Cover when you purchase a Galaxy Tab S7 FE – plus receive 50 percent off the purchase of a pair of Galaxy Buds 2.
- Get 30 percent off a Galaxy Watch 4 when purchasing a Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3, or Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with the purchase of a Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3, or Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- Buy one Galaxy Watch 4 and receive 50 percent off the purchase of a second Galaxy Watch 4.
- Buy one Galaxy Buds 2 and get the second pair free
You can check out Samsung’s website for more information.
Source: Samsung