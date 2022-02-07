Google rolls out February update to Pixel 3a and newer

Google Pixel smartphones have started receiving their February security update. Unlike the last few updates, this update should also hit your Pixel 6 series device.

Here’s what’s included in this patch:

Camera

Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions [Pixel 6, 6 Pro].

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices [Pixel 6, 6 Pro].

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs [Pixel 6, 6 Pro].

Framework

Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions [Pixel 3a and newer].

Telephony

Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks [Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5].

Hopefully, this update doesn’t come with any bugs last December’s update. Google’s update page says that this should be rolling out over the coming weeks. In theory, it should be hitting your Pixel phones in Canada, but oddly enough neither the Rogers or Telus OS schedules mention Pixel smartphones.

To update your phone navigate to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Updates.

Let us know in the comments below if your Pixel smartphone has received the patch.

Source: Google