Rockstar finally confirms GTA VI is in development

Despite now appearing across three generations of video game consoles, Grand Theft Auto V was first released eight long years ago. With this time frame in mind, the franchise is long overdue for a new entry.

While it’s been assumed for years that GTA VI was in development on some level, Rockstar has finally officially confirmed that the title is “well underway” in a post on the company’s blog:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Reports from last year cited that the game was in development and scheduled for a 2024 to 2025 release date. Beyond this, however, not much is known about the GTA VI, with speculation pointing to the title possibly making a return to Miami-inspired Vice City.

Given GTA V still has a player base of roughly 155 million thanks to GTA Online, it’s not surprising that Rockstar isn’t in a rush to release a sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time.

While GTA V was a technical marvel at the time, I’d really like to see the series return to a small, more detailed world and a grounded plot in the vein of GTA IV.

Rockstar’s recently released GTA Trilogy received a unanimously negative reception from critics and gamers due to its strange glitches and shoddy visuals. Subsequent updates to the collection have reportedly fixed many of the issues the games experienced at launch.

Image credit: Rockstar

Source: Rockstar