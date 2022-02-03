Vevo’s app now available on Google TV and Android TV OS devices

Vevo is launching its app on Google TV and Android TV OS devices.

The music video network’s TV app is now available across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and the U.S.

Through Chromecast, the app is available through Google TV, Google TV smart TVs, and Android TV OS devices televisions.

Vevo says the popularity of the smart TV market allows it to expand its offerings of music videos, live content, and original content in more ways.

Vevo also recently updated its TV app to combine programs with search functions. Videos play on autoplay once the app opens and become personalized over time based on the type of content a viewer searches.

Image credit: ShutterStock