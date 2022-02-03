Telus brings its PureFibre X internet to Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley area in B.C.

Telus’ PureFibre X internet tier, with download and upload speeds of 2.5Gbps, is now available for customers in Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley area in British Columbia.

“TELUS PureFibre X gives entrepreneurs, start-ups, home-based businesses, students and workers access to the fastest Internet speeds available anywhere in Canada from a major provider,” reads Telus executive vice-president Zainul Mawji’s statement. “We look forward to connecting our fellow British Columbians to PureFibre X and supporting these communities as they continue to navigate the pandemic, and attract new industries and innovators to drive economic growth in British Columbia.”

The carrier claims its service offers the fastest speeds in Canada compared, and it is the only major provider in Western Canada to offer a 100 percent fibre optic connection to the home.

A Wi-Fi 6 compatible router is included with the PureFibre X internet connection, allowing for multiple connections and simultaneous 4K streaming, video conferencing, gaming, and more.

This comes soon after Ookla’s Q4, 2021 Canada Market report that named Telus the fastest mobile operator in Canada. However, the report named Shaw the fastest for broadband.

For more information about Telus’ PureFibre X 2.5Gbps connection, click here.

Source: Telus