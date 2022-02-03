Here are Nvidia’s GeForce Now additions for February

Nvidia has announced the 30 new games it will be adding to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service over the course of February.

Check out games releasing this week below and scroll further to check titles releasing later in February:

Released or releasing this week

Life is Strange Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 1)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 1)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 4)

Warm Snow (Steam)

Releasing later in February

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia