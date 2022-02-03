Check out Amazon’s updated daily deals

Amazon Canada’s updated Daily Deals discount several headphones, speakers, wearables and PC accessories along with a bunch of TVs and networking products.
Check out all the deals below:
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149.99 (regularly $159.98)
Up to 26 percent off on TP-Link range extenders
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)
Up to 34 percent off on select Asus products
Samsung 65-inch Q60T 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV (QN65Q60TAFXZC) [Canada Version]: $998 (regularly $1,298)
Up to 27 percent off on Corsair PC components
USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K Cable: $14.44 (regularly $16.99)
Up to 17 percent off on TP-Link Ethernet network switch
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch Touch Screen Display with Alexa Black: $99 (regularly $249)
Up to 20 percent off on Bose Personal Portable Speakers
JETech Case for iPad 10.2-Inch (2021/2020/2019 Model, 9/8/7 Generation): $16.99 (regularly $19.99)
Up to 20 percent off on Tile Bluetooth Trackers
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 (regularly $239.99)
Up to 31 percent off on JBL speakers and sound bars
Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam 1080p Camera for HD Video Streaming: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
Up to 29 percent off on Razer products
Huawei Fit Smartwatch: $98 (regularly $168)
Up to 28 percent off on Office and School supplies
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank: $51.99 (regularly $64.99)
Up to 23 percent off on Jabra earbuds
TP-Link Tapo Smart Cam Pan Tilt Home WiFi Camera: $44.99 (regularly $49.99)
Up to 36 percent off on computer accessories
Anker USB C Charger, 20W: $19.54 (regularly $22.99)
Logitech HD Portable 1080p Webcam C615 with Autofocus: $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Bass: $189.98 (regularly $239.98)
Kobo Nia 6-inch eReader: $109.98 (regularly $129.98)
Lexar 64GB USB Stick: $14.44 (regularly $17.99)
Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB Aura Black: $559.99 (regularly $659.99)
Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds, Black (S2TDW-M003): $69.99
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (1 eero 6 router + 2 eero 6 extenders): $279 (regularly $399)
Swivel Laptop Stand, Lamicall Laptop Riser – [360-Rotating]: $42.49 (regularly $49.99)
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition RGB CPU Air Cooler: $54.99
Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (50C350KC) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $549.99 (regularly $629.99)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.