High-speed internet coming to 500+ homes in Newfoundland and Labrador via UBF project

The government of Canada announced that it would fund another internet project in Newfoundland and Labrador through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream.

Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, announced over $929,000 in funding to help bring high-speed internet to 528 households in North West River and the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Big Land Networks is excited to announce the expansion of bigLink Internet, bringing fibre optic Internet to the residents of Sheshatshiu and North West River. bigLink Internet is a brand new fiber-to-the-home service, offering packages with speeds up to 500 Mbps!” said Big Land Networks president David Hall in a press release.

“We would like to thank the Innu Development Limited Partnership and the Government of Canada for the opportunity to provide underserved Labrador communities with high-speed Internet services and to bridge the digital divide by expanding our fibre networks into even more rural areas.”

This expansion will help further the government’s goal of expanding high-speed internet to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026. Canada’s Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to internet with download speeds of at least 50Mbps and upload speeds of at least 10Mbps.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada