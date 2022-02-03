fbpx
Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile soft launch is coming soon, but not in Canada

It looks like the long-awaited mobile version of Apex Legends could finally release soon

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 3, 20226:34 PM EST
0 comments
Apex Legends Mobile screenshot

Apex Legends Mobile is finally entering the pre-registration stage for a soft beta.

Unfortunately, Canadians will have to wait for the full version of the anticipated mobile take on the popular battle royale franchise.

The soft launch will only be available on Android in the following regions according to a recent tweet from Respawn: Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Phillippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealanl.

The above tweet notes that iOS players will need to “stay tuned” for more information.

Not much is known about the mobile version of Apex Legends beyond the fact that it won’t feature cross-play with the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch iterations of the tile.

Source: Respawn

Comments