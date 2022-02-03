Apex Legends Mobile soft launch is coming soon, but not in Canada

Apex Legends Mobile is finally entering the pre-registration stage for a soft beta.

Unfortunately, Canadians will have to wait for the full version of the anticipated mobile take on the popular battle royale franchise.

The soft launch will only be available on Android in the following regions according to a recent tweet from Respawn: Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Phillippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealanl.

The Soft Launch for Apex Mobile is coming! For those in the countries mentioned below, please follow the link, or visit your local Google Play Store page, to pre-register. For all other legends, sit tight! We'll have more info for you soon. 🔗: https://t.co/fXIxTwxkxe pic.twitter.com/LVInerdt14 — Respawn (@Respawn) February 1, 2022

The above tweet notes that iOS players will need to “stay tuned” for more information.

Not much is known about the mobile version of Apex Legends beyond the fact that it won’t feature cross-play with the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch iterations of the tile.

Source: Respawn