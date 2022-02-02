Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event

Like every year, Samsung has announced that it will unveil its new S series smartphones at an upcoming Unpacked keynote. However, unlike last year, the tech giant is holding the event in February instead of January.

This year’s keynote takes place on February 9th at 10am ET/7am PT. The video will stream on the South Korean tech giant’s website and YouTube.

During the keynote, we’re expecting to catch a glimpse of the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8. Below is everything we know about both devices so far:

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s event will almost certainly reveal the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and the smaller S22. The trio of devices are rumoured to feature a ‘Candybar’ design and won’t fold like some of the company’s other flagship devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

Last year, Samsung removed the Galaxy Note brand from its lineup and it’s likely we won’t see it again this year. Because of that change, Samsung’s top-of-the-line handset, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is expected to sport a Note-like design, an S-Pen and high-level specs.

Here are some of the specs we expect to see in Samsung’s 2022 flagship:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Android 12, One UI 4.1

8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM

128GB of storage, 256GB of storage, 512GB of storage

6.8-inch, 1440 x 3080-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 water/dust resistant

Stylus 9ms latency, Bluetooth integration

108-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/4.9 (periscope telephoto) 10x optical zoom, 10-megapixel f/2.4 (telephoto) 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel f/2.2 (120-degree ultrawide)

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps

40-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging

Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green

The S22 Ultra is expected to release on February 25th. A previous rumour indicates that the S22 Ultra will start at 1249€ (roughly $1,780 CAD). The rumour also states that the 12GB/256GB model will cost 1,349€ (about $1,936 CAD) and the 12GB/512GB version will be priced at 1,449€ (roughly $2,080 CAD).

In 2021, the S21 Ultra started at 12GB of RAM and cost $1,649.99. With this in mind, it looks like the Ultra may cost more for less RAM. That said, this year’s device is rumoured to host an S Pen and a newer processor.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and S21+ will sport a similar form factor to last year’s models, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Based on leaks, these devices seem set to pretty much be the same as their predecessors, except with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, new colours and Android 12 out of the box.

Here are the Galaxy S22+ specs:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Android 12, One UI 4.1

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage, 256GB of storage

6.6-inch, 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 water/dust resistant

50-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/2.4 (telephoto) 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel f/2.2 (120-degree ultrawide)

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps

10-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

4,500mAh battery

45W fast charging

Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green

Here are the Galaxy S22’s nearly identical specs:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Android 12, One UI 4.1

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage, 256GB of storage

6.1-inch, 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 water/dust resistant

50-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/2.4 (telephoto) 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel f/2.2 (120-degree ultrawide)

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps

10-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

3,700mAh battery

45W fast charging

Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green

More recent rumours indicate the S22 and S22+ will receive a delayed launch due to supply chain issues. These phones will reportedly launch on March 11th, a couple of weeks later than the S22 Ultra’s expected release date. Pricing rumours indicate that the S22 will start at 849€ (about $1,219.53), the S22+ will cost 1,049€ (approximately $1,506 CAD).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

The second set of products we’re expected to see at the Unpacked event is the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Spec-wise, the Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, an 8,000mAh battery and a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the Android-powered tablet features 6.3mm thickness, weighs 502g and sports a $740 USD price tag (roughly $890 CAD).

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which reportedly features a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 10,090mAh battery and a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the device comes at 5.7mm in thickness, weighs 575g and costs $1,120 USD (approx $1,350 CAD).

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly feature a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage and a 1,200mAh battery. According to the leak, the Tab S8 Ultra will weigh in at 650g and be 5.5mm thick. Finally, the rumours indicate the phone costs $1,320 USD (roughly $1595 CAD).

Reportedly the Tab S8 series will launch in ‘Pink Gold,’ ‘Black’ and ‘White.’

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Source: GSMArena, SlashLeaks, Jon Prosser, Roland Quandt, Ice Universe