PlayStation Plus 3-month membership currently 50 percent off for new subscribers

From now until February 13th, PlayStation is offering 50-percent off a three-month PlayStation Plus membership.

Currently, the subscription costs $14.99, and on the 14th the price goes back to $29.99.

Unfortunately, this deal is not available for existing PlayStation Plus subscribers.

PlayStation Plus memberships allow users to play free monthly games from PS4 and PS5 titles. Additionally, users with PS Plus members have access to multiplayer games online and exclusive game discounts.

Source: PlayStation