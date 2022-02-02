Open RAN company Parallel Wireless expanding to Canada

U.S.-based Parallel Wireless is opening a 5G research and development center in Canada’s capital city.

The Open RAN company is focusing on further developing 5G radio access and expanding its global presence.

Mobile network operators use Open RAN networks to deliver scalable and cost-effective broadband. Parallel Wireless has played a role in driving 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

The facility will be collaborating with Canadian universities and mobile operators to deploy the best Open RAN solutions.

Maxime Dumas will lead the expansion as the general manager of Parallel Wireless Canada.

Located in Kanata North Technology Park, the office will open in early 2022.

“The vision for Parallel Wireless in Canada is to have a stellar [research and development] team in Ottawa, creating best-in-class Open RAN solutions for [mobile network operators] across Canada and beyond,” Dumas said in a statement announcing the expansion.

The company is currently hiring for several different positions, and more details can be found here.

Parallel Wireless also operates in India, Israel, and the UK.

Image credit: Parallel Wireless

Source: Parallel Wireless