Mobile brought in $93 billion in revenue in 2021, more than console and PC combined

While it’s no surprise that the mobile gaming market is massive, a new report sheds light on just how much it contributes to overall games industry revenue.

According to research firm Newzoo, mobile gaming made up 52 percent of the market in 2021, bringing in over $93.2 billion USD (about $118.2 billion CAD) in revenue last year alone.

To put these numbers into perspective, the mobile gaming market made more in 2021 than consoles and PC combined. Specifically, consoles generated $50.4 billion USD (about $63.9 billion CAD) in revenue, while PC accounted for $36.7 billion USD (about $46.5 billion CAD). That works out to a total of $87.1 billion USD (about $110 billion CAD), which is $6.1 billion USD (about $7.7 billion CAD) short of the mobile earnings.

Of that $93.2 billion USD, $16.4 billion USD (about $20.8 billion CAD) came from North America — a five percent growth from 2020. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, dominated the market with $59.8 billion USD (about $75.8 billion CAD), which was a 7.9 percent year-over-year growth.

Interestingly, the report breaks the mobile figures down further by noting that $11.7 billion USD (about $14.8 billion CAD) was earned on tablets, while the remaining $81.5 billion USD (about $103.4 billion CAD) came from smartphones. However, there is no mention on the breakdown of Google Play vs. App Store revenue.

All of this data came from a larger Newzoo report commissioned by TikTok on the video-sharing platform’s efforts to reach mobile gamers. The full report can be found here.

Via: Android Police