A new grocery delivery app offers 10-minute deliveries in Toronto

Toronto residents now have a new option to have their groceries delivered. Ninja Delivery is a startup from Waterloo that was birthed during the height of the pandemic in 2021. Until now, the company operated solely in Waterloo, but now is expanding to cover Toronto.

“We started Ninja to save people their most scarce resource: Time,” reads the company’s release about the expansion. “This inspired us to build a service that feels like magic, and now we want to make it available to as many people as possible,” said Wesley Yue, Co-Founder, and CEO, Ninja Delivery.

What’s special about the delivery service, and what makes it different from the likes of Instacart and UberEats is that Ninja has a pre-determined delivery zone in which it guarantees fast 10-minute deliveries. The service is available every day until 2am, has no minimum order amount and offers free delivery on orders over $9.99.

The delivery service offers a range of items, including fresh produce, meat, animal food and even COVID-19 antigen tests.

While the expansion is a positive for Toronto residents, it’s even better for people looking for a side hustle to make some extra money. The company says it hires local residents and provides fair wages, tips and benefits. A quick look at the company’s website shows that the service promotes the use of electric bikes, and even provides said bikes to its couriers that are paid $17/hr + tips.

The Ninja Delivery app is available to download on iOS and Android. Learn more about the service here.

Image credit: Ninja Delivery

Source: Ninja Delivery