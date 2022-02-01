What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early February 2022

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new games join the catalogue in two waves every month, and now, Xbox has revealed the first half of February’s lineup.

Notably, Infernax from Quebec City-based indie Berzerk Studio (which we just featured this week), and Contrast from Montreal-owned Xbox studio Compulsion, are among the new Game Pass titles.

Contrast (Cloud and Console) — February 3rd

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 3rd

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 3rd

Besiege (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 10th [Game Preview]

CrossfireX (Console) — February 10th [only includes the first single-player campaign, “Operation: Catalyst”)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 10th

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 10th

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 10th

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 14th

Infernax (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 14th

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on February 15th:

Control (Cloud, Console and PC)

Code Vein (Cloud, Console and PC)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)

The Medium (Cloud, Console and PC)

Project Winter (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Falconeer (Cloud, Console and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

