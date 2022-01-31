TikTok launches creator program for all Canadians

TikTok is launching a ‘Creator Class’ in Canada. The Creator Class is an education program that’s designed to help creators learn more about the platform and improve their digital skills.

The classes start on February 7th and will be led by Canadian creators include Spencer West (@Spencer2theWest), Tiffy Chen (@Tiffycooks), Taiwo Aladejebi (@DefinitelyTai) and Torri Webster (@TorriWebster).

The five-week program is open to all Canadians and designed to help creators build content strategies, grow and engage their community and learn better practices. #TikTokcreatorclass will reportedly offer engaging course content that’s by creators who will share some inside tips.

If you want to participate in the classes, you can click here.