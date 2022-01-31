Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in February 2022

PlayStation has revealed the latest batch of games coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in February.
On February 1st, the following four games will join the PS Now catalogue:
- Death Squared
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition (available until May 2nd)
- Little Big Workshop
- Throughout the Darkest Times
PlayStation Now is available on PS4, PS5 and PC at a cost of $12.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months.
Find out what came to PlayStation Now in January here.
Image credit: Rockstar
Source: PlayStation