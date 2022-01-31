PlayStation sets Gran Turismo 7-focused State of Play for February 2

PlayStation has confirmed that it will hold a State of Play presentation on Wednesday, February 2nd that’s all about Gran Turismo 7.

The stream will kick off at 2pm PT/5pm ET and feature “just over” 30 minutes of footage from the upcoming racing sim, says Sony. This will be the company’s first State of Play of 2022, and most recent one since October 2021.

The Gran Turismo 7 State of Play will be streamed to PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Gran Turismo 7 is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 4th, 2022.

Source: PlayStation