Check out Best Buy’s Top Deals for this week

Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of weekly Top Deals discounts several 4K TVs and monitors along with a bunch of headphones, wearables and powerful gaming laptops and PCs.

Check out this week’s best deals below:

TVs

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED65C1AUB) – 2021: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $1,399.99 (regularly $1,699.99)

TCL 4-Series 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Roku TV Smart TV (50S435-CA) – 2021: $449.99 (regularly $469.99)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR65X90J) – 2021: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (55C350KC) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $599.99 (regularly $849.99)

Laptops

Acer 11″ Chromebook – Black (AMD A6-9220C/32GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $199.99 (regularly $349.99)

Dell Inspiron 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1155G7/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

MSI Modern 14″ Laptop – Carbon Grey (Intel Core i3-10110U/128GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $499.99 (regularly $649.99)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ Touchscreen Laptop -Sandstone (Intel i5-1035G1/128GB SSD/8GB RAM): $759.99 (regularly $859.99)

Lenovo 14″ Chromebook 3 – Abyss Blue (Mediatek MT8183/32GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $299.99 (regularly $349.99)

Gaming Laptops

ASUS ROG Flow X13 13.4-inch 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050 Ti): $1,899.99 (regularly $1,999.99)

ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i7-11370H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,599.99)

MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060) -Only at Best Buy: $1,449.99 (regularly $1,649.99)

Acer 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i7-11800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3050/Windows 11): $1,399.99 (regularly $1,599.99)

Alienware x17 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Lunar Light (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $3,199.99

Desktops

HP All-in-One Desktop PC – Snow White (Intel Pentium Gold G6400T/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $749.99 (regularly $799.99)

ASUS ROG Strix G15CE Gaming PC – Star Black (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070/Windows 10): $2,299.99 (regularly $2,399.99)

Acer Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB HDD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070/Windows 10): $1,999.99 (regularly $2,299.99)

Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): $799.99 (regularly $899.99)

Acer C27 27″ PC – Silver (Intel Core i5-1035G1/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): $929.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Monitors

Samsung 32″ FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC32R500): $248.88 (regularly $349.88)

Samsung Odyssey G35 27-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LF27G35TFWNXZA) – Black: $248.88 (regularly $329.88)

Dell 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) – Grey: $499.99 (regularly $739.99)

ASUS 28-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VP28UQGR) – Black: $309.99 (regularly $329.99)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP83B-B) – Black: $449.99 (regularly $599.99)

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M7 7-inch 32GB Android Tablet with MediaTek MT8321 4-Core Processor – Grey: $79.99 (regularly $119.99)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 128GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM – Platinum: $899.99 (regularly $929.99)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 64GB Windows 10 S Tablet With Intel Pentium Gold Processor – Platinum: $489.99 (regularly $529.99)

Lenovo Tab P11 11-inch 64GB Android 11 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio G90T Processor – Slate: $249.99 (regularly $289.99)

Kobo Nia 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen – Black: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)

Headphones and portable speakers

Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones with MagSafe Charging Case: $279.99 (regularly $289.99)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (regularly $229.99)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $189.99 (regularly $239.99)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $249.99 (regularly $349.99)

Bose SoundLink Colour II Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $139.99 (regularly $169.99)

Wearables

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $579.99 (regularly $879.99)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Open Box: $479.90 (regularly $579.90)

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking – Light Sand: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor ( Includes additional strap in grey ) – Black – Open Box: $209.99 (regularly $379.99)

Garmin Venu 2 45.4mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking – Black: $459.99 (regularly $519.99)

It’s worth noting that this week’s Top Deals expire on Thursday, February 3rd.

Find all products under Best Buy’s Top Deals here.

