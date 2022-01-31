Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in February 2022.
See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in February:
February 1st
- Miss S: Season 1
- Ten Year Old Tom: Season 1
- Conviction: The Stephen Lawrence Story
- Voice of Freedom
- The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Our Song
- The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution
- Black Boys
- Maya Angelou: And I Still Rise
- I Am Not Your Negro
- China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom
- The Story of China
- Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration On Earth
February 4th
- People Just Do Nothing: Season 2
February 5th
- Being Black In Canada at the Olympic Games
February 7th
- The Head
February 11th
- Best In Miniature
February 14th
- Lovesick
- Café De Flore
February 18th
- Escape to the Country: Season 26
February 21st
- The Porter
- All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop & Skateboarding
February 22nd
- The Dog House: Season 3
February 25th
- Cargo
CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Image credit: IMDB