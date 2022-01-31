Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in February 2022.

See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in February:

February 1st

Miss S: Season 1

Ten Year Old Tom: Season 1

Conviction: The Stephen Lawrence Story

Voice of Freedom

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Our Song

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution

Black Boys

Maya Angelou: And I Still Rise

I Am Not Your Negro

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom

The Story of China

Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration On Earth

February 4th

People Just Do Nothing: Season 2

February 5th

Being Black In Canada at the Olympic Games

February 7th

The Head

February 11th

Best In Miniature

February 14th

Lovesick

Café De Flore

February 18th

Escape to the Country: Season 26

February 21st

The Porter

All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop & Skateboarding

February 22nd

The Dog House: Season 3

February 25th

Cargo

CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: IMDB