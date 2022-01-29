Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 24-30]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina [Amazon Original]

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons webseries Critical Role and features Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel reprising their respective roles.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: January 28th, 2022 (first three episodes, three new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Animated fantasy

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream The Legend of Vox Machina here.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty [Apple Original]

After a high school reunion leads to someone’s death, a detective grills each partygoer to discover the culprit.

The Afterparty was created by Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie) and features an ensemble cast that includes Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Sam Richardson (Veep), Ike Barinholtz (MADtv), Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) and Illana Glazer (Broad City).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: January 28th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy, mystery

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes to one hour each)

Stream The Afterparty here. It’s worth noting that the entire first episode of the series is available for free on YouTube.

Crave

The Gilded Age

After the death of her father, a young woman in 1882 moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to live with her rich aunts, getting caught up in a social war between the upper class.

The Gilded Age was created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and stars Christine Baranski (The Good Wife), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Louisa Jacobson (Native Son) and Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America).

Crave premiere date: January 24th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Gilded Age here.

Reminiscence

In the climate change-ravaged near future, a man uses a machine that can access people’s memories to search for his missing love.

Reminiscence was written and directed by Lisa Joy (Westworld) and stars Hugh Jackman (Logan), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) and Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead).

Original theatrical release date: August 20th, 2021

Crave premiere date: January 28th, 2022

Genre: Neo-noir, sci-fi, thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Stream Reminiscence here.

Disney+

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild [Disney+ Original]

Buck embarks on an adventure in the Dinosaur World with Crash and Eddie.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was directed by John C. Donkin (Ice Age franchise) and features Simon Pegg returning to voice Buck, while Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Vancouver’s Vincent Tong (My Little Pony franchise) join the cast.

It’s worth noting that the film was animated by Vancouver-based Bardel Entertainment (Rick & Morty).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: January 28th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Stream The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild here.

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey [Star Original]

A wronged Japanese macaque is mentored by the ghost of an American assassin as he wages war against Tokyo’s criminal underworld.

Based on Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić’s Marvel Comics character of the same name, Hit-Monkey was created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Blades of Glory) and features the voices of Ally Maki (Wrecked), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), George Takei (Star Trek) and Fred Tatasciore (the Hulk in various Marvel animated titles).

Original TV premiere date: November 17th, 2021

Disney+ Canada premiere date: January 26th, 2022

Genre: Animated, adult

Runtime: 10 episodes (24 to 30 minutes each)

Stream Marvel’s Hit-Monkey here.

Netflix

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness [Netflix Original]

In this podcast spin-off, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness explores various topics, including snacks, hair and bugs.

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 28th, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Six episodes (25 to 27 minutes each)

Stream Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness here.

Snowpiercer (Season 3)

Six months after the events of Season 2, Layton continues to search the globe for livable conditions while Wilford seeks vengeance.

Based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige (which the film also adapts), Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Mickey Summer (Frances Ha), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Edmonton’s own Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

It’s worth noting that the show is filmed in Vancouver and Langley, B.C.

Original TV broadcast: January 24th, 2022 on TNT (first episode)

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 25th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Dystopian thriller

Runtime: TBA

Stream Snowpiercer here.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window [Netflix Original]

A heartbroken woman questions whether she witnessed a murder.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window was created by Mike Tyson Mysteries‘ Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf and stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Michael Ealy (Barbershop), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and Mary Holland (Happiest Season).

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 28th, 2022

Genre: Black comedy, mystery

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 30 minutes each)

Stream The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window here.

