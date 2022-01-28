These OnePlus phones have the latest Android security patch

Getting the proper updates in a timely manner on Android has always been a nightmare, but some manufacturers like Samsung have made strides to make the system better. OnePlus, unfortunately, hasn’t made the same headway.

So far, the company has updated the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to OxygenOS 12 with the latest Android security updates.

Beyond that, in Canada, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the Nord N200 5G have both gotten the latest security patches, but are still running Android 11.

Any OnePlus phones older than that are still stuck on both Android 11 and various states of security updates. This even includes OnePlus’ other major flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro with the pop-up selfie cam.

Source: OnePlus, 9to5Google