Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE [SyrupCast 251]

This week on the SyrupCast, the crew talks about Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE.

To start the pod, Dean Daley explains to Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett why Arceus is such a refreshing take on the Pokémon series. Next, the conversation shifts to Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, a fan edition version of the S21 series that arrived on the eve of the S22 line’s release.

Next, as is SyrupCast tradition, the team talks about the video games they’ve been playing (or not playing), including Banjo-Kazooie, Apex and more.

As always, you can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on our YouTube channel.