Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in February 2022

Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in February.
- Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse ($24.98 CAD) — Available February 1st to 28th [Xbox One]
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield ($14.99) — Available February 16th to March 15th [Xbox One]
- Hydrophobia ($8.99) — Available February 1st to 15th [Xbox 360]
- Band of Bugs ($9.99) — Available February 16th to 28th [Xbox 360]
It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.
Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.
Image credit: Revolution
Source: Xbox