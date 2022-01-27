Fan-made The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port is 90 percent done

A group of dedicated fans is nearing completion on a PC port of the iconic Nintendo 64 game, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Speaking to VideoGamesChronicle, the group, dubbed ‘Harbour Masters,’ said the port is about 90 percent finished and could release in mid-February. The port will be fully moddable, and Harbour Masters has a roadmap for features like 60fps support.

While Nintendo is known for being one of the more litigious companies, having taken down many fan projects, Harbour Masters’ Ocarina of Time should be safe. That’s because the reverse-engineering work that the team is doing is legal; it doesn’t use any leaked content or original copyrighted assets.

Currently, the only way to play Ocarina of Time on a modern system is through the Nintendo Switch’s Expansion Pack premium service, which starts at $63.99 CAD/year. This emulated version suffered from some technical issues at launch, although eagle-eyed fans noticed over the past week that Nintendo has quietly updated it to improve performance. Otherwise, you’d have to find an old Nintendo 3DS to play a remastered version of Ocarina of Time.

You can read more on Harbour Masters’ work on bringing Ocarina of Time to PC here.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle (VGC)