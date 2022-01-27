Tesla to increase production and deliveries by 50 percent in 2022

Despite supply issues, Tesla says that it expects its vehicle deliveries to increase by 50 percent year-over-year in 2022.

In 2021, the company’s sales increased by 71 percent to $53.8 billion, with over 936,000 automobiles delivered to consumers. By those metrics, Tesla CEO Elon Musk aims to ship and deliver over 1.4 million vehicles in 2022.

While Tesla is planning to open two new factories, which could help it achieve its 2022 vision, the looming doubt related to the supply chain is sure to stagger growth and limit Tesla’s manufacturing capability and capacity.

According to Musk, 2022 will be a year where the company doesn’t roll out any new models, and rather, focuses on releasing its long-overdue Cybertruck along with Semi and Roadster.

There are subtle, important, differences between US & Canada traffic rules, but FSD beta will be extended to Canada very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2020

Tesla has fared better than other carmakers around the world in this time of uncertainty, owing to the fact that the chips it uses in its vehicles are less scarce and the company is quick to re-write software, whereas its competitors slow down production to combat the shortage of chips.

Further, the world’s richest man aims for Tesla vehicles to achieve Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities this year. “I would be shocked if we do not achieve Full Self-Driving, safer-than-human this year,” Musk said in an interview with Reuters. It’s worth noting that Musk made similar promises about the FSD release as far back as 2018.

The company has been testing the improved version of its Full Self-Driving software, with the beta version reportedly releasing in Canada sometime in February. Though just like any other information coming from Musk’s Twitter, we advise you to take it with a grain of salt.

Source: Reuters