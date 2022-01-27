TekSavvy continues to expand its internet service in Chatham-Kent, Ontario communities

Independent internet service provider TekSavvy continues to expand its fibre-to-the-home service in Chatham-Kent region of Ontario.

It recently launched its internet service along Riverview Line and Grande River Line. This is between Bear Line Road in the east and Jacob Road in the west. The company’s internet service is now available to an additional 300 homes and businesses in Chatham-Kent.

It will deliver speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second. All plans have unlimited bandwidth, allowing customers to use the service without overage charges.

“This project provided an ideal opportunity to install fibre infrastructure for more residents and is a great example of what can be achieved working closely with the municipal leadership here in Chatham-Kent,” Charlie Burns, the chief technology officer at TekSavvy, said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the company announced it expanded its internet service to the communities of Grande Pointe, Mitchell’s Bay and Pain Court, serving more than 250 homes and businesses.

The company is currently offering a promotion through its Fibre 1000 Unlimited package that gives customers a $20 monthly credit on their bill for the first 12 months of service.

Residents interested in TekSavvy’s Fibre internet service can visit their website or call 1-519-360-4747.

Source: TekSavvy