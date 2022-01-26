Samson Cree Nation creates custom app to share information directly with band members

Samson Cree Nation is changing the way it shares information by creating a custom mobile app for band members.

The free app shares news, events, and notices through push notifications advising members of important information. Members are also able to provide feedback.

Located in Central Alberta, Samson Cree Nation includes three reserves.

The app is developed on the Commumikit platform developed by Edmonton, Alberta-based Aivia Design and Technology Inc.

“When we were first approached about creating a communications app for our Nation, it was exciting — we are a progressive and technologically inclined band, so we were immediately interested in the service,” Chief Vernon Saddleback,” said in a statement. “Working with Aivia was quick and easy, and we had an app up and running in a matter of weeks from our initial discussions, not months.”

The app also collected data on how many people are interacting with the app, such as viewing posts and registering accounts, to examine the impact of the app.

The app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Samson Cree Nation

Source: Samson Cree Nation