Public Mobile’s new point program rewards you for engaging in the flanker brand’s community

Telus-owned Public Mobile has gone live with its new reward program called Public Points, allowing users to earn points that can be used to lower their overall bill for add-ons and to enter contests.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can earn Public Points:

Welcome Present: You can earn 5 Public Points as soon as you join the rewards program. Points Back: You can earn back 5 percent of whatever you spend on your bill back in Public Points. Anniversary Points: For every 12 months you spend with Public Mobile, you’ll receive 10 points. Give Back: Earn up to 20 points every 30 days by engaging in the Public Mobile Community. Refer-a-Friend: You can earn one Public Point for every 30 days if the person you refer stays with Public Mobile.

Here’s a breakdown of where and how you can spend your Public Points:

Lower your bill: You can spend 15 points to claim $15 off your bill Add some extras: You can spend points to claim add-ons like extra long-distance minutes and additional data. Jackpot: You can spend 1 point to enter Public Mobile’s contests for a chance to win prizes.

It’s worth noting that new Public Mobile users (those who activate a line after January 25th) will be automatically added to the new Public Points rewards system. For existing customers, you can either choose to stick with Public’s old reward program, or switch to the new one by heading to the “My Rewards” section and clicking “Join Public Points.”

Image credit: Public Mobile

Source: Public Mobile