Federal government pays companies nearly $7 million to expand high-speed internet in rural Ontario

The Government of Canada is investing $6.9 million to bring high-speed internet to thousands of Ontario households.

The funding will go towards five projects that will benefit 3,445 households. The communities of Dwight, Lumina, Athens and Port Sydney are part of the 20 communities benefiting from the funding.

The funds went to projects by Algonquin Fiber, Bell, Lakeland Networks, and WTC Communications.

“We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed internet,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said in a statement.

The announcement is part of the government’s bid to ensure 98 percent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026. The plan is to cover all Canadians by 2030.

Funding is awarded through the Universal Broadband Fund, part of the federal government’s investments to improve internet access.

Similar announcements have also been made for the rural Ontario communities of Hearst and Limehouse.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Government of Canada