Beats Studio Buds can now instantly pair to your Apple devices via iCloud

A new firmware update (version 10M359) for Beats Studio Buds brings with it several new features, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices over iCloud.

Released on Tuesday, the update brings instant pairing to the buds, a feature that has long been available on AirPods and Beats audio products with Apple’s chip, like the Beats Flex. This means that you no longer need to pair the buds with your Apple device manually, and just opening the case in near proximity of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac should result in successful pairing. Once paired with one device, all iCloud-connected Apple devices would also recognize the earbuds.

Further, similarly to how AirPods battery indicators work, opening your Beats Studio Buds case near your iPhone will automatically show you a battery indicator with the case and the buds’ juice reserves.

The firmware update also brings the option to adjust volume via the ‘b’ button on the Buds, and the feature works with iOS, iPadOS, macOS and Android devices.

To trigger the latest update, make sure you’re running the latest iOS. Connect the buds with your iPhone via Bluetooth, and the update should start automatically. Android users would need to manually update with the Beats app available on the Play Store.

Via: 9to5Mac