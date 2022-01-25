Twitter is working on ‘Flock,’ its version of Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’

Twitter is taking a page from Instagram’s book and introducing a feature similar to ‘Close Friends,’ as first reported by InputMag.

The social media platform’s new close friends feature, currently called ‘Flock,’ will allow you to publish a Tweet that is only visible to a specific number of pre-selected people to a maximum of 150.

Ever want to Tweet, but not to everybody? We're exploring a bunch of ways to control who can see your Tweets. Here are two early ideas (we’re not building these yet). I’d love your feedback! 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o1lmAQBlnt — Courter (@court3r) July 1, 2021

The feature, which was first teased in July 2021, saw Twitter call the feature “Trusted Friends,” though Flock surely has a better ring to it, and forms a clear distinction between Twitter and Instagram’s similar feature.

According to Input, since last July, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzz has been keeping a keen eye on the development of Flock and has found code alluding to the feature still being in development.

#Twitter continues to work on Twitter Flock by adding an explanation of how it works 👀 ℹ️ You can choose up to 150 people to include in your Twitter Flock 👥

ℹ️ People won't be notified if you remove them from the list 🔕 pic.twitter.com/xtGcDiHgxS — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 21, 2022

He also adds that the maximum number of people you can add to your Flock list is 150, and if you remove someone from the list, they won’t be notified about it. If you’re in a Flock, the notification you’ll receive will read, “You can see this Tweet because the author has added you to their Twitter Flock.”

While Twitter hasn’t revealed any other information about the in-development feature, it will likely be exclusive to Twitter Blue users, similar to how the San Francisco, California-based platform rolled out NFT authentication and NFT profile picture support for paid users.

Source: InputMag