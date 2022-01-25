TekSavvy brings super-fast fibre internet to Chatham-Kent, Ontario

TekSavvy has expanded its high-speed fibre network into the Chatham-Kent communities of Grande Pointe, Mitchell’s Bay and Pain Court.

With the fibre network, residents will receive up to 1Gbps internet and unlimited bandwidth. As part of a current TekSavvy promotion, those who sign up for Fibre 1000 Unlimited will receive a $20 monthly bill credit for their first 12 months.

The fibre internet was delivered in part through the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) regional broadband program, a non-profit aimed at improving connectivity in underserved communities and rural areas across Southwestern Ontario. Altogether, this internet will service more than 250 homes and businesses, says TekSavvy.

Residents in the three communities who are interested in TekSavvy Fibre internet service can visit the carrier’s website or call 1-519-360-4747.

Source: TekSavvy