Rogers to construct six cell towers on Highway 4 in British Columbia

Rogers is constructing six new cell towers along Highway 4 in B.C. to improve connectivity in the area.

The towers will be constructed between Port Alberni and Tofino. Two existing towers will also be upgraded. The construction will provide 85kms of coverage to several communities along Vancouver Island.

“Highway 4 is a vital route, and this project will provide… new service and resolve spotty coverage, improving safety and reliable connectivity as soon as possible for all who depend on it for commercial transportation, tourism and travelling to and from their homes,” Jorge Fernandes, the company’s chief technology officer, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the telecom giant announced it was expanding services in the province. Expansion projects along Highways 14, 95, and 97 are also being completed through the Connecting British Columbia program. This has seen the telecom company partner with B.C’s government to make network investments in the province.

Seven towers are being built along Highway 14, with construction expected to be completed this year. The company is also constructing towers across Highway 16 along the area known as the Highway of Tears.

In a statement, Rogers notes the Highway 4 expansion is fully funded by the company alone.

Source: Rogers