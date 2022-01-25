Check out Microsoft’s weekly digital Xbox game sale

Microsoft is currently running a sale on several Xbox titles that offers several notable games for up to 90 percent off.

Check out all the discounted titles below:

A Way Out: $9.99 (regularly $39.99)

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey: $21.39 (regularly $53.49)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: $58.49 (regularly $89.99)

The BioWare Bundle: $27.99 (regularly $79.99)

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $7.49 (regularly $25.99)

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition: $51.99 (regularly $79.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe: $51.99 (regularly $129.99)

Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle: $67.49 (regularly $149.99)

Dead Island Definitive Edition: $3.99 (regularly $19.99)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition: $39.59 (regularly $119.99)

Elex: $14.99 (regularly $59.99)

Enter The Gungeon: $11.39 (regularly $18.99)

EVERSPACE: $5.84 (regularly $38.99)

F1 2021: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)

Far Cry 6: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: $71.99 (regularly $79.99)

Gears 5: $19.99 (regularly $49.99)

Ghostrunner: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: $63.99 (regularly $79.99)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: $19.99 (regularly $49.98)

Hot Wheels Unleashed: $46.89 (regularly $66.99)

Hunt: Showdown: $21.59 (regularly $53.99)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition: $15.99 (regularly $79.99)

It Takes Two – Digital Version: $27.49 (regularly $54.99)

Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition: $51.99 (regularly $129.99)

Journey to the Savage Planet: $13.59 (regularly $33.99)

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition: $65.79 (regularly $93.99)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded: $10.59 (regularly $52.99)

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition: $12.99 (regularly $51.99)

Knockout City: $14.99 (regularly $29.99)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: $19.9 (regularly $39.99)

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition: $9.74 (regularly $64.99)

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season: $17.58 (regularly $43.95)

Lost in Random: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)

Mad Max: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)

Marvel’s Avengers: $21.59 (regularly $53.99)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Need for Speed Payback: $10.39 (regularly $25.99)

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: $17.99 (regularly $89.99)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: $32.49 (regularly $49.99)

Ori: The Collection: $14.84 (regularly $44.99)

Outriders: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)

Overwatch Legendary Edition: $33.98 (regularly $102.99)

PC Building Simulator: $9.19 (regularly $22.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: $7.99 (regularly $39.99)

Psychonauts 2: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)

Racoon City Edition: $35.46 (regularly $107.48)

Red Dead Redemption 2: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle: $77.99 (regularly $119.99)

Saints Row The Third Remastered: $16.49 (regularly $54.99)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $19.24 (regularly $54.99)

Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD: $23.99 (regularly $59.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: $40.19 (regularly $66.99)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Unravel Yarny Bundle: $7.99 (regularly $39.99)

Unsighted: $19.49 (regularly $25.99)

Untitled Goose Game: $12.99 (regularly $25.99)

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard: $15.59 (regularly $38.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)

Wasteland 3: $17.15 (regularly $51.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition: $39.99 (regularly $159.99)

XCOM 2: $7.99 (regularly $79.99)

Yoku’s Island Express: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)

Yooka-Laylee: $9.99 (regularly $49.99)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $9.74 (regularly $38.99)

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol: $9.49 (regularly $18.99)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection: $10.39 (regularly $25.99)

Find a complete list of all Xbox titles on sale, courtesy of @Lbabinz, here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Reddit (lbabinz)