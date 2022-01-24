DJI Action 2 vs GoPro Hero 10 (Video)

DJI attempted to shake up the action camera market this year with the Action 2, a fully-fledged GoPro competitor packed into one of the cutest camera bodies around.

While my full review of the Action 2 is live here, my partner Alex decided to test out her video-making skills to see what really sets the Action 2 apart from the GoPro Hero 10, and if the magnetic modularity is really worth the extra cost.

Dji’s Action 2 Front Screen module costs $679 and the GoPro Hero 10 costs $649 at Best Buy. However, depending on where you purchase the action cameras, you can find vastly different deals on both cameras.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.