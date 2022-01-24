Apple’s Beats Fit Pro earbuds available to pre-order in Canada for $249

The Beats Fit Pro, Apple’s latest wireless earbuds under the Beats brand, are set to make their way to Canada on January 28th.

The fitness-focused Fit Pro feature a unique fin design that aims to keep the buds securely in your ears while exercising. The wireless earbuds also offer IPX4 water and dust resistance, allowing them to survive a sweaty workout and light rain easily.

Other features include the H1 chip from Apple’s AirPods line, allowing the Fit Pro to seamlessly connect to other Apple products and use Apple Music’s Spatial Audio head-tracking features. This is a feature the mid-level Beats Studio Buds don’t offer, though the Fit Pro still sit below the Power Beats Pro in Apple’s lineup.

Next week, I’ll have a more in-depth review of the Beats Fit Pro on MobileSyrup, but based on my initial impressions, they seem like a decent pair of wireless earbuds that do everything reasonably well.

You can pre-order the Beats Fit Pro from Apple now $249. The wireless earbuds will be available in ‘Beats Black,’ ‘Beats White,’ ‘Stone Purple’ and ‘Sage Grey on January 28th.

Source: Apple